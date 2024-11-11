PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Bong Go's support and transformative efforts seek to inspire, motivate, and uplift Filipino youth through grassroots sports initiatives Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth and on Sports, has made an indelible mark on the lives of Filipino youth through his support of grassroots sports initiatives. From basketball leagues to cheer dance competitions, Go's partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission has bolstered local organizations' ability to provide structured sports programs and opportunities for community engagement. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Go and the Philippine Sports Commission delivered substantial assistance to various youth sports programs, covering everything from trophies and medals to financial support for tournaments. Notable among these requests was support for the PALM-B Youth Club based in Makati City, led by its president, Marco Eugene Mongoso, who sought awards for a youth basketball program. Go's efforts also extended to support for larger tournaments. World for Jesus Church (WJC) Sports, for instance, organized a 3x3 basketball tournament that offered young players a chance to test their skills in a competitive setting. Finally, the Mareodoma Youth Club based in Manila is another group benefiting from Go's support, receiving aid for the second season of its Mareodoma Basketball League. This league has not only cultivated a generation of promising players but has also brought families and neighborhoods together. "Ang sports ay hindi lamang para sa kalusugan. Isa rin itong landas tungo sa disiplina at paghubog ng magandang kinabukasan ng ating kabataan," Go shared. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit." In recent years, Go has supported multiple initiatives aimed at fostering long-term development for youth athletics in the Philippines. Go also played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in both their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with the National Academy of Sports, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report on this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete at the national level. From his seat in the Senate, Go's continued advocacy for youth engagement in sports underscores his vision for a healthier, drug-free Philippines. His support reflects his belief that empowering young people through sports builds more than physical strength; it strengthens character, resilience, and community ties. "Naniniwala ako na ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Sa pamamagitan ng sports, nahuhubog natin ang kanilang disiplina at nagbibigay tayo ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa kanila," Go concluded, who also serves as Chair of the Senate Youth Committee.

