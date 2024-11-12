AVer Europe and NDI® Announce Partnership with Microsoft Teams Integration

AVer & NDI event for Microsoft Teams

AVer Europe in partnership with NDI® technology, hosted an exclusive event at the Microsoft Showroom in Lisbon, Portugal, to optimise Microsoft Teams.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of advanced video conferencing, education & ProAV solutions, in partnership with NDI® technology, hosted an exclusive event at the Microsoft Showroom in Lisbon, Portugal, to optimise Microsoft Teams. It comes with a wider announcement from AVer that starting November 1, 2024, NDI functionality has been activated across all AVer Pro AV camera models through a simple firmware update, at no additional cost to the customers.

The collaboration at the event, promoted by trusted AVer Europe partner Databox, introduces a seamless integration of AVer’s video technology with NDI® for Microsoft Teams, aimed at delivering enhanced video performance, flexibility, and reliability in virtual communication.

The event highlighted the integration of AVer’s hardware solutions with NDI® technology to support the needs of Microsoft Teams users, especially in enterprise environments. Attendees were provided with insights into how NDI technology enables high-quality, low-latency video streaming over standard networks, offering unprecedented flexibility and cost savings.

Through this new partnership, AVer and NDI® deliver a seamless experience for users by integrating into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem, enabling enhanced video quality, optimized network use, and easy scalability.

Key Topics Covered at the Event:

• What is NDI Technology? An overview of how NDI technology provides real-time, high-quality video streaming over standard networks without complex cabling, making it ideal for enterprise communication.

• AVer and NDI Integration: A deep dive into how AVer’s video solutions harness NDI technology to deliver robust and scalable video conferencing systems.

• AVer, NDI, and Microsoft Teams Integration: Practical insights on how AVer and NDI work together to elevate the Microsoft Teams experience, catering to hybrid and remote workplaces with seamless audio and visual quality.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower organisations with reliable, high-quality video conferencing,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. “By integrating AVer’s cutting-edge hardware with NDI® technology for Microsoft Teams, we are setting a new standard for efficient, flexible, and user-friendly video communication solutions that meet the demands of modern workplaces.”

This event not only showcased the benefits of this new partnership but also reaffirmed AVer’s commitment to supporting organisations through innovative technology solutions that enhance virtual collaboration, streamline setup, and reduce total costs.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a trusted provider of video collaboration solutions, offering a diverse range of products, including video conferencing cameras and visual presentation solutions. With a focus on empowering businesses and educational institutions, AVer continues to set standards in reliable and innovative video technology.



