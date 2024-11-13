Howden Re Names Rescription® Exclusive PBM Partner

Partnership to provide employers access to unprecedented savings on prescription drugs

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rescription , the Anti-PBM solution, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Howden Re , the premier reinsurance broker and advisor for the global market. Through the agreement, both new and existing Howden Re clients will be provided access to substantial savings on high-cost and specialty drugs that average 70% plus of an employer's total cost. In addition, clients of both companies will benefit from more competitive reinsurance rates due to guaranteed published prices and lower prescription drug costs.“Partnering with Howden Re allows us to offer an innovative, full-service solution to an important and expanding market. We are thrilled that our model has been selected by such a world-class organization, reflecting our commitment to transforming how employers deliver top-level patient care to their employees,” said Scott Martin, Founder & CEO, Rescription, Inc.“Howden Re aims to partner with innovative, solution-based companies. Rescription has tapped into unparalleled pricing that changes the way employers cover prescription costs for their employees, all without sacrificing quality or access to the drugs that members and their families need,” said Tae Kim, Executive Director, Howden Re.Together, Rescription and Howden Re will unlock significant savings on the most expensive medications allowing businesses to fully replace the incumbent PBM. With the introduction of $0 co-pays on these drugs, employers and their employee members will no longer need to worry if they can afford to cover and purchase these important medications.Rescription’s advanced, patent-pending technology automatically finds the lowest available price for every medication at convenient pharmacies. Businesses adopting this model through Howden Re will see savings of up to 70% plus on high-cost prescription drugs and 20% to 40% savings on their overall prescription drug spend. Incorporating the Rescription model into corporate benefits packages will allow employers to provide their employees with the prescription drugs they need at a sustainable cost, all with radical clarity, thereby further fulfilling their fiduciary responsibility to their workforce.ABOUT RescriptionRescription is the Anti-PBM solution that leverages the capabilities of its health system partners to create a cost-effective way to deliver pharmacy benefits. Rescription fully supports the change from a traditional PBM to the anti-PBM model that includes claim servicing, administrative, and retail network infrastructure. It leverages the health system’s in-house pharmacy, specialists, and special pricing capabilities to create a preferred network for patients and their families. All medications are passed through at their sourced price, Rescription simply charges a subscription-based fee per member per month. Employers can learn more about prescription drug savings opportunities at Rescription.com.ABOUT Howden ReHowden Re is the global reinsurance and capital markets arm of Howden. Offering risk, capital, and strategic advisory, Howden Re is distinguished by its innovative service offering, entrepreneurial leadership approach, and commitment to excellence. With a broad suite of services and specialties, differentiated capital structure, and growing global team, Howden Re aims to deliver outsized value to reinsurance clients.

