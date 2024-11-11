Responsible use of AI in the military domain focus of OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group Meeting

On 11 November 2024, North Macedonia, as Chair of the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group, hosted the fifth OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting in collaboration with the Republic of Korea. The meeting, titled “The Outcomes of the Seoul 2024 REAIM Summit on the Responsible Application of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain,” took place in Vienna.

The meeting brought together representatives from OSCE participating States and Asian Partners for Co-operation to explore the transformative impact and security implications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military domain. Opening remarks were delivered by Adelina Marku, Deputy Permanent Representative of North Macedonia to the OSCE, Ambassador Sangwook Ham, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the OSCE, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Zammit Cordina, representing the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship, and Colonel (Ret.) Robin Mossinkoff, Chief Communications and Technology Unit of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center.

The thematic session, moderated by Ambassador Véronique Pépin-Hallé of Canada focused on critical topics including advantages and challenges in AI deployment in the military sector, international security implications, and the need for cooperative governance frameworks. The key speakers, Jiyoung Yun, Director of the Disarmament and Non-proliferation Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and Eline Bötger Senior Policy Officer for New Technologies, Security Policy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, addressed the process and the outcomes from the 2024 Seoul REAIM Summit.

The panel discussions featured experts, including Neil Davison from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, Caroline Wörgötter from Austria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Jan Ganschow from Germany’s Ministry of Defence, and Dr. Zena Assaad from the Australian Army Research Center. They shared insights on responsible development, deployment and use of AI in the military domain, offering considerations on legal, humanitarian and ethical implications and the importance of co-operative efforts to appropriate normative frameworks to ensure international peace and stability.