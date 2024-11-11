“Psychosis is like a foreign country” – Tom’s story

A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

After a long history with psychosis, Tom celebrates five years since his last episode. He reflects on his symptoms, the positive changes he has made to recover and his exciting journey into mental health nursing.

This summer of 2024 marks five years since the last time I suffered from a psychotic episode. I say this with immense pride because, at one stage, it felt as if my life was slipping into a dreadful cycle: illness, hospital, recovery, repeat.

From nineteen through to twenty-three, I was sectioned three times. I spent a Christmas in hospital and a birthday. I’d estimate that in total I’ve spent about ten months being treated on various mental health wards.

These periods of illness had profound effects on me. Connecting with others became difficult as my self-esteem waned. I labelled myself “the guy who’d been sectioned”, as if I was tarnished and different from everyone else.

I began to feel that psychosis is like a foreign country – if you haven’t been there yourself, it’s impossible to fully understand and picture. I let my experiences define my character and I would often overshare with anyone who would listen, trying to feel heard and acknowledged. I saw myself as a failure, someone who’d never make a positive go of life.

