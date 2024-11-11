Mpumalanga Social Development encourages all SASSA declined SRD R370 grant applicants to lodge appeal

SASSA encourages all declined SRD R370 grants applicants to lodge appeal.

South African Social Security Agency would like to encourage SRD R370 grant applicants who have been declined but believe that they qualify for grant to lodge appeal. The applicant can do this by logging in on the SRD website, select appeal option and click on DSD Appeals.

Applicants must note that there are different reasons that may cause the application to be declined. Applicants must ensure that all personal details match the one that are registered in the Department of Home Affairs, If the applicant have another source of income that appears on his or her bank account and he or she has been employed and is indicated as contributing towards income tax the application will be declined.

When the Identity number of the applicant is already registered for the grant, the applicant will receive a status “referred” which means a person must phone using toll free number or visit SASSA offices . Most of the beneficiaries they delay the process of approval by keep on changing their banking details.

The Identity document is required to apply for SRD R370 grant, smart phone and internet. The process is taking place online, but applicants are allowed to visit SASSA office for enquiry and assistance.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11/ [013] 754 – 9428/9363 during working hours Monday – Friday, and WhatsApp 082 046 8553.

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Tel: [013] 754 – 9367/072 763 6114.

Email: senzenin@sassa.gov.za