Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs celebrates entrepreneurship month, 13 Nov

Free State to celebrate entrepreneurship month

Every year, the month of November is set aside to celebrate and encourage entrepreneurship. Therefore, to celebrate this year’s National Entrepreneurship Month, the Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDT) together with key stakeholders will embark on entrepreneurship roadshows aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and encourage SMMEs to develop innovative entrepreneurial mindset to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs.

The department together with various stakeholders will use this year’s entrepreneurship month to encourage resilience among entrepreneurs in order to build an economic ecosystem that will spur economic growth. Furthermore, the department will also embark on various initiatives to respond to challenges faced by entrepreneurs such as lack of access to funding, mentorship, support networks and access to markets.

As part of these initiatives, the department in collaboration with Coca Cola Beverages of South Africa (CCBSA) will host Free State Tuckshop Expo on 13 November 2024 in QwaQwa Phuthaditjhaba Multi-Purpose center, to empower current and upcoming tuck-shop owners on how to start and maintain sustainable businesses, bulk buying, collaborations and networking. The department is prioritizing this initiative because the informal economy, and Spaza shops contributes 5.2 % to South Africa’s GDP; they are one of the biggest township business activities and play a significant role in growing the township economy as they provide essential goods to local communities.

On 21 and 22 November 2024 in Bloemfontein, the department will bring along key industry players such as DUNLOP and RMI to upskill SMMEs in the automotive industry, to guide them on compliance for funding and create a viable value chain throughout the province. The two days engagement will focus on SMMEs in Panel Beating, Auto Mechanic (formal and backyard), Towing and Recovery, and Tyre Fitment sectors.

Furthermore, on November 29 2024, in Parys, Fezile Dabi, the department will host Construction and Manufacturing Indaba. The construction sector employed 39 000 people in quarter 2 of 2024, and contributed 2% to the Free State GDP in 2023; it is expected to grow at an average rate over 3.1% by 2028. Major challenges facing this sector is lack of proper compliance, funding and exposure to opportunities therefore Construction and Manufacturing Indaba seeks to address these challenges to enable entrepreneurs within the province to participate in mainstream projects. The focus of the session will on the manufacturing of construction related products.

Access to market initiative will be held on 29 and 30 November 2024 at Mangaung Freedom Square, Bloemfontein to create a conducive environment for showcase their products and services to the potential buyers and investors.

“Many families depend on the income generated by small businesses therefore encouraging entrepreneurship among youth, people with disability and women is not just an economic imperative but it’s a pathway to social change. Through our entrepreneurship programmes we seek to address challenges head-on by creating a collaborative environment that promotes knowledge sharing and innovation by bringing together role players in diverse sectors to share their expertise and experiences, said MEC Makume.

MEC added that entrepreneurship is an essential driver of inclusive economic development, job creation and poverty alleviation particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has forced hundreds of small business to close down and many people penniless.

He further explains that since November declared as National Entrepreneurship month, the department has committed together with its strategic partners that this month initiatives should cover areas such as how to start business, cutting costs and increasing profit, demystifying digital tools and the entrepreneurship life style.

Many entrepreneurs are at the heart and soul of their communities running shop/local businesses therefore SMMEs are encouraged to participate and attend in numbers the abovementioned programmes.

N.B Media is invited to attend.

The entrepreneurship programme will unfold as follows:

Tuckshop Expo—13 November 2024 in Qwaqwa, Thabo Mofutsanyana at 09h00 Multi-Purpose Centre

Automotive Cluster event—21 and 22 November 2024, in Mangaung, Bloemfontein at 09h00,

Construction and Manufacturing Indaba—29 November 2024, Partuma Hall in Parys, Fezile Dabi.

Access to market on 29 and 30 November 2024 at Mangaung Freedom Square.

Media Inquiries: Mojalefa Mphapang (Head of Communications)-072 274 1734