Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of November 11, 2024
Oversight and Accountability
On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth."
On Thursday, November 14, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing called "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and The Path Forward."
Rules
On Tuesday, November 12, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 7409, the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources Act (Kim)
- H.R. 8446, the Critical Mineral Consistency Act of 2024 (Ciscomani)
- H.R. 8932, the FAFSA Deadline Act (Houchin)
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Thursday, November 14, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Snowed In: United States Disinvestment in the Arctic."
Veterans Affairs
On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Our Nation’s Hallowed Grounds: Review of America’s National Cemetery Funeral Operations for Veterans and Servicemembers.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.