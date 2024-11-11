Submit Release
Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of November 11, 2024

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Oversight and Accountability

On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth."

On Thursday, November 14, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing called "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and The Path Forward."


Rules

On Tuesday, November 12, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

  • H.R. 7409, the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources Act (Kim)
  • H.R. 8446, the Critical Mineral Consistency Act of 2024 (Ciscomani)
  • H.R. 8932, the FAFSA Deadline Act (Houchin)

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Thursday, November 14, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Snowed In: United States Disinvestment in the Arctic."


Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Our Nation’s Hallowed Grounds: Review of America’s National Cemetery Funeral Operations for Veterans and Servicemembers.” 

