Sports Boulevard to Showcase its Ambitions to Transform the City of Riyadh at Cityscape Global 2024

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sports Boulevard Foundation has announced its participation in the 2nd Cityscape Global 2024 exhibition, a major real estate event in Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, attended by regional and international industry experts, under the theme of The Future of Life.The Sports Boulevard will have an exhibition booth where visitors will be able to experience what the Sports Boulevard will look like once complete using virtual reality technology. At the booth, there will also be the chance to ponder through the constructed walkway designed to reflect the Sports Boulevard project which will feature key facts and figures about the project, and to observe the 3D model of the project. Visitors to the booth will meet members of the SBF team who are dedicated to delivering transformative change.Speaking on the main stage panel discussion ‘Created for People – Reimagining Future Urban Spaces, Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard, will share her ambitions for the Sports Boulevard. She will explain the critical role the project will play in transforming the city of Riyadh, and its developments in creating an innovative and sustainable urban renaissance to enable the residents of Riyadh to practice various sports and improve the quality of life.In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Sports Boulevard will deliver lasting change for the city of Riyadh, connecting the city from West to East, and people to places and opportunities.The Sports Boulevard will offer a world-renowned destination for residents and visitors and inspire a new era for sports and wellbeing in the region, with the aim of helping make Riyadh one of the most liveable cities in the world.Ahmad BinAskar, Chief Communications Officer at the Sports Boulevard Foundation, said: “We are proud to be among the contributors to the prosperity of the city of Riyadh and the advancement of its future plans aimed at making it one of the 10 largest city economies in the world.”The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19th, 2019. Chaired by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The project is committed to improving the quality of life for the city’s residents and visitors by offering them integrated infrastructure and pedestrian pathways, cycling pathways, horse-riding trails, and more.

