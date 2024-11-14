Transforming Procurement: MavenVista Technologies Launches VENDX Genie

Meet VENDX Genie

Get AI-Powered Powered Insights at Your Fingertips

VENDX Genie is more than a tool—it’s a strategic partner, empowering procurement teams to make data-informed decisions with ease. This launch reaffirms our commitment to innovation and efficiency.” — Suhrid Shah, CEO of MavenVista Technologies

AHEMDABAD, INDIA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MavenVista Technologies announces the launch of VENDX Genie, an AI-driven solution set to enhance procurement strategy through advanced data insights and simplified access to critical information. Introduced at the UBS Procurement Seminar in New Delhi, VENDX Genie is now accessible to procurement teams worldwide.VENDX Genie’s capabilities are aimed at transforming procurement workflows by providing intuitive data navigation and actionable insights. With a conversational interface, the platform enables users to ask questions directly and receive immediate, relevant answers on spend analytics, vendor comparisons, cost-saving strategies, and more.Key Features of VENDX Genie Include:Conversational Intelligence: Receive insights quickly through natural language queries.Actionable Data: Support strategic procurement decisions with comprehensive, data-backed insights.User-Friendly Design: Access and interpret complex procurement data with ease.For those who missed the launch event, personalized demos of VENDX Genie are available upon request. For more details, contact MavenVista Technologies at sales@mavenvista.com.About MavenVista TechnologiesMavenVista is committed to transforming procurement through digital solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and strategic insight. Our focus on innovation and excellence is dedicated to helping businesses optimize procurement operations.For more information, visit https://mavenvista.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.