Deputy secretary-general of Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao visits UM

MACAU, November 11 - Danilo Afonso Henriques, deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), visited the University of Macau (UM), and was warmly received by Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, and Hu Weixing, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS). During the meeting, the two parties exchanged views on strengthening economic and trade relations between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and explored potential areas of cooperation.

Vice Rector Martins said that the meeting provided an important platform for both parties to discuss new areas of research and academic collaboration and ways to address global challenges, and to explore the potential for future cooperation in various areas, including economic development, cultural exchange, and academic research.

During the visit, Dr Danilo delivered a speech titled ‘The Role of Forum Macao in the Context of the Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking Countries’, discussing the role of Forum Macao in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and its significance for Portuguese-speaking countries. He also explored Macao’s strategic importance as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

A key highlight of Dr Danilo’s visit was his interaction with FSS students and faculty. All the participating students were from the new course ‘Politics in Portuguese-speaking Countries’ offered by the Department of Government and Public Administration. The course aims to deepen students’ understanding of the political dynamics and governance of Portuguese-speaking countries and to foster a new generation of scholars and practitioners well-versed in the field.

In addition, Dr Danilo visited the University Gallery to learn about UM’s latest developments and achievements.