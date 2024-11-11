PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Senator Tolentino: PMZ Act bolsters our rights to explore natural resources in PH Sea The Philippines' rights to explore and exploit natural resources in the Philippine Sea - including Talampas ng Pilipinas (Philippine Rise or Benham Rise) - has been bolstered with the signing last Friday of Republic Act 12064, or the Philippine Maritime Zones (PMZ) Act, Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino today said. According to Tolentino, RA 12064 embodies our jurisdiction with regard to the establishment and use of artificial islands, installations and structures on the seabed, marine scientific research, drilling and tunneling, and other rights, as provided for in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Today, we stand united in our commitment to protect our maritime rights and assert our sovereignty. The PMZ Act not only fortifies our claim over the Philippine Rise but also ensures that we can responsibly explore and utilize its rich resources for the benefit of our people," Tolentino said. "Recent surveys suggest that the Philippine Rise has substantial oil, natural gas, and mineral reserves. This will certainly augur well for our energy security," he added. Philippine Rise, some 250 km east of Dinapigue in Isabela, is recognized under international law as part of the Philippines' extended continental shelf. The Philippines' claims were solidified through the UNCLOS, with significant contributions dating back to 2001, when the Philippines first lodged its territorial claims. Last Friday, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the landmark Republic Act 12064, a measure principally authored and sponsored by Tolentino. On the other hand, Tolentino countered China's repeated criticisms about the newly signed law, noting the PMZ Act fully complies with international laws. "If other nations can assert their claims, so too can the Philippines. We have every right to delineate our maritime boundaries and protect our national interests," said Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "Let us work together to ensure that our maritime rights are respected and that the resources of the Philippine Rise benefit all Filipinos," he concluded. Karapatan ng Pilipinas na pakinabangan ang mga yaman ng karagatan nito, pinalakas lalo ng PMZ - TOL Lalong pinalalakas ng Republic Act 12064, o ng Philippine Maritime Zones (PMZ) Act, ang karapatan ng Pilipinas na linangin at pakinabangan ang lahat ng yaman na nakapaloob sa karagatan nito - kabilang ang Talampas ng Pilipinas, na kilala rin sa tawag na 'Philippine Rise' (dating Benham Rise). Ayon kay Senador Francis "Tol" Tolentino, sinasaklaw ng RA 12064 ang karapatan ng bansa na magtatag ng artificial islands, magtayo ng mga instalasyon at istruktura, magsagawa ng siyentipikong pananaliksik, maghukay at magbutas ng mga tunnel, at iba pang mga kahalintulad na hakbang na naaayon sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Kinakatawan ng PMZ ang paninindigan natin bilang isang bansa na protektahan ang ating maritime rights at soberanya. Pinapatatag nito ang ating hurisdiksyon sa Talampas ng Pilipinas, kasama ang responsableng pangangasiwa at paglilinang sa likas yaman nito para pakinabangan ng sambayanang Pilipino," paliwanag ni Tol. "Ipinapahiwatig ng mga pagsasaliksik na may sapat na deposito ng langis, natural gas, at minerals ang Philippine Rise para tugunan ang ating pangangailangan at seguridad sa enerhiya," diin pa nya. Sa ilalim ng international law, kinikilala ang Talampas ng Pilipinas, na nasa 250 kilometro mula silangan ng Isabela, bilang bahagi ng extended continental shelf ng Pilipinas. Pinagtibay ang hurisdiksyon dito ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng UNCLOS. Magugunita na taong 2001 nang unang maghain ng opisyal na territorial claim ang bansa sa Philippine Rise. Pinirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang Republic Act 12064, gayundin ang katambal nitong Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, o RA 12065, noong Biyernes. Si Tolentino ang principal author at sponsor ng dalawang mahalagang batas. Samantala, tinabla ni Tolentino ang paulit-ulit na kritisismo ng China sa PMZ, na ayon sa senador ay tumatalima sa international laws. "Kung kayang igiit ng ibang bansa ang kanilang claims, gayundin ang Pilipinas. Taglay natin ang buong karapatan na itakda ang ating maritime boundaries at protektahan ang ating pambansang interes," ayon kay Tolentino, chair ng Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. Bilang huli, nanawagan si Tol sa publiko: "Sana'y magkaisa at magsama-sama tayong manindigan para tiyakin ang pagrespeto ng ibang bansa sa ating maritime rights. Ito ay para sa kapakinabangan ng bawat Pilipino, at maging ng mga susunod na henerasyon, sa mga yaman at rekurso ng Philippine Rise."

