Promotion Symposium for Optoelectronic Industry in Shuangliu District (Chengdu) Held in Shanghai

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 6, the Promotion Symposium for Optoelectronic Industry in Shuangliu District, Chengdu, titled "Building a Park with Distinctive Characteristics, Lighting up the Future", was held in Shanghai, which was hosted by the Chengdu New Economic Development Committee of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Economic and Information Technology and Shuangliu District People's Government of Chengdu.

At the symposium, representatives from relevant institutions in Chengdu, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, and Shanghai enterprises discussed the segmentation of the optoelectronic industry and exchanged views on the future development of the industry. More than 80 high-quality enterprises, including Zhongda Zhilian Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and Hefei Hexagonal Semiconductor Co., Ltd., were also invited to attend the symposium.

"I hope entrepreneurs would visit and take a look at Chengdu Photoelectric Industrial Park, gather in Chengdu to establish an industrial chain, and make joint efforts to build a professional industrial park with distinctive characteristic," said Dai Lan, Chief Engineer of the Chengdu New Economic Development Committee of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Economic and Information Technology.

At the event, Shuangliu District of Chengdu promoted its investment environment. The School of Optoelectronics Science and Engineering, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China released its related technological achievements and promoted itself, which is committed to building a "Sensing Valley in Western China" and building a joint research institute in collaboration with Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province and Tongxiang City, Zhejiang Province, in an effort to transform scientific and technological achievements and promote industry-university-research cooperation.

"The optoelectronic industry is an important direction for breakthrough in the development of new quality productivity in Shuangliu District," according to the relevant person in charge of Shuangliu District. At present, Chengdu Airport Science and Technology Innovation Investment Group Co., Ltd. is bringing optoelectronic industry enterprises together to build a completely new, professional industrial park with distinctive characteristics. The industrial park covers a building area of 88,000 square meters and is built with an optical pilot platform and standard factory buildings adapted to optical characteristics, which will be put into operation soon.

Source: Shuangliu District People's Government of Chengdu

Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.