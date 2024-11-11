Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

November 7th, 2024

Government of Timor-Leste congratulates President-elect Donald J. Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses his congratulations to Donald J. Trump its “sincere congratulations on [his] comprehensive victory in the Presidential election”, in a letter sent by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, on November 7th 2024.

In the letter, the Prime Minister emphasises that Donald Trump's electoral victory “reflects the support and trust the American people have placed in [his] leadership and [his] policies for [his] nation”.

The message also emphasises that “the United States and Timor-Leste share a strong relationship of friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect, shared values, and an unwavering commitment to democratic principles”.

This “partnership, and this bond has contributed significantly to Timor-Leste’s development and international engagement,” added the Prime Minister.

Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão also expressed confidence that, under Donald Trump's Presidency, “the bonds between our two nations will strengthen, fostering increased collaboration across areas of mutual interest”. “The Government of Timor-Leste looks forward to working closely with you and your administration to advance our shared goals and further deepen our bilateral relationship”, the Prime Minister said. ENDS