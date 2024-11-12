The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland Officially Launches its Operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RCSI Launches its Operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) celebrated the official launch of its operations in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for RCSI as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the region and provide a wider range of healthcare-specific programmes in Saudi Arabia.Held at the Irish Embassy in Riyadh, the launch event was attended by esteemed representatives from the healthcare sector, government officials, members of the Irish community and RCSI alumni in Saudi Arabia; providing an opportunity to celebrate the launch and explore future collaborations within the Saudi healthcare sector."As a University deeply committed to global health and wellbeing, we are proud to establish a presence in Riyadh and to continue our efforts in the region to deliver the highest quality of education and training for the benefit of patients. We look forward to working closely with healthcare professionals and organisations and contributing to advancing healthcare in the Kingdom," said Professor Cathal Kelly, RCSI ViceChancellor and Chief Executive Officer/Registrar.RCSI is committed to offering a diverse range of healthcare programmes tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia, including Healthcare Management, Clinical Leadership, Digital Health Technologies and other specialities within the healthcare field.The celebration concluded a week of major milestones for RCSI in Saudi, which included the signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh. This MoU provides an opportunity for collaboration in the fields of training and surgical development of Saudi talents.As RCSI expands its operations in Saudi Arabia, the institution is eager to collaborate with clinics and hospitals to foster knowledge exchange, innovation and mutual benefit.About RCSI SaudiWith a long-standing history of collaboration with Saudi institutions for over 30 years, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) opened its office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. We offer fully accredited Postgraduate education, training and consultancy in leadership, management, patient safety and quality.Visit our website to learn more: https://www.rcsi.com/dublin/rcsi-riyadh

