American Marketing Association Releases Season 5 of Marketing / And Podcast

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season 5: Innovation = Marketing’s SuperpowerThe American Marketing Association (AMA) unveiled Season 5 of its podcast today, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. Tune in and be part of the discussion about marketing’s superpower. Listen to a new episode of Marketing / And here. What is marketing’s superpower? It’s innovation and the topic of our fifth season. AMA’s Bennie F. Johnson and our guests talk about human intelligence and AI, evolution of brand work, the tackling of risk aversion, and how we can all make marketing better. This season offers valuable insights and discussion around ethical leadership and sustainability practices in the marketing profession.“With the launch of each new episode, I am inspired by the knowledge and perspectives that our guests bring to the marketing profession. Marketing is not simply changing, it’s evolving and expanding the industry in new ways through the use of technology and better practices,” states AMA CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “I hope you’re also encouraged and motivated by the valuable and innovative insights our guests share with us and our community.”Explore the new season → listen to Marketing / And Season 5.Season 5 Episodes:• Helping others, a convergence of marketing worlds, and supercharging your work: Dov Hoffman, Vice President, B2B Marketing, Weber Shandwick and AMA’s 2025 Volunteer of the Year ama.org /helping-others-a-convergence-of-marketing-worlds-and-supercharging-your-work/)• Human intelligence, ethical leadership, and why the fundamentals remain: Dr. Rajesh Bagchi, the R.B. Pamplin Professor of Marketing at the Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech• From Ding Dongs to NASA and the homogeny of design: Rebekah Pagis, President of Design Bridge• Leaning into luck, measuring authenticity, and culture as a skillset: Donna Sharp, Managing Director for MediaLink and current partner at United Talent Agency• Global impact of marketing, making marketing better, and the circular economy: Alexis Eyre and Paul Randle, AMA’s 2024 Berry Book Award and authors of the book, “Sustainable Marketing: The Industry’s Role in a Sustainable Future”• Finding talent, tackling risk aversion, and the necessity of curiosity: Jason Brown, CEO of Pearlfisher• Journey to transformation, evolution, and growth mindset: Kate Price and Adam Tremblay of ProphetSeason 5 Bonus Episodes:• Moments of aha, creative destruction, and applying the so what: Marcus Collins, author of For The Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be• Broad role of the CMO, unlocking challenges, and understanding the business: David Edelman, author of Personalized: Customer Strategy in the Age of AIAMA’s Marketing / And is available on AMA.org, Apple, Spotify, Simplecast, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.Interested in joining us for a conversation? Send AMA an email to learn more.About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation , is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.

