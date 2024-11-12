Nathan Farrugia to Present 'Beyond Limits: How a Growth Mindset Drives Innovation' at Exclusive Event

Nathan Farrugia

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned leadership coach and endurance athlete Nathan Farrugia will be hosting a transformative talk titled "Beyond Limits: How a Growth Mindset Drives Innovation." This event will focus on the importance of mindset in achieving both personal and professional breakthroughs. The highly anticipated talk will take place on November 21 at Level 1, Innovation ONE, DIFC.Attendees can expect an inspiring and insightful experience as Farrugia shares his strategies for cultivating resilience, fostering a growth mindset, and pushing the boundaries of innovation. The talk will offer actionable insights drawn from Farrugia’s unique blend of experiences across various sectors, including extreme sports and business leadership. He will emphasize how embracing a growth mindset can help individuals overcome obstacles and spark innovative ideas.Participants will leave the event equipped with practical tools to apply these principles in their own professional and personal lives, empowering them to face challenges with renewed confidence and creativity. Tickets for this exclusive event are now available, and early registration is encouraged. For more details and to reserve your spot, please visit https://app.ignyte.ae/public/event/258309b1-2bcf-4ae1-a163-24a0a77a6b92 About Nathan FarrugiaNathan Farrugia Entrepreneur, Storyteller & Author, Business Coach, Record-breaking Adventurer, TEDx Speaker, Vistage owner, NED, Philanthropist, Husband & Father, Nathan aims to inspire audiences around the world to get out of their comfort zone and unlock the potential they have inside. However, he is also an experienced CEO, Director and Chairman with experience in Healthcare, Education, Non-Profits, Hospitality & Events, and Technology, having led organisations in these industries directly. He owns Level UP and Up Your Level in UAE and Malta and is a VISTAGE organisation Licensee in the GCC and Malta as well as owner of UN Limited, organisers of XTERRA races and challenges Nathan is a founder and trustee of Inspire Foundation The Lino Spiteri Foundation, Empower Cooperative Limited, The Academy of Givers and is a board advisor on many private enterprises and corporate companies.

