Online Fragrance Retailer Beautinow Expands Its Arabian Perfumes Collection

ROTTERDAM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautinow.com, a leading European online perfume retailer, proudly announces the expansion of its Arabian perfume collection. Arabian perfumes have been riding the wave of niche perfumery's popularity due to their distinctive style, different from mainstream fragrances. These perfumes are longer-lasting, which incorporate heavier notes such as oud, amber, musk, and exotic florals.

According to Beautinow.com, "Shopping for Arabian niche fragrances has been a challenge for many, as they are not typically available in local department, airport, and even online fragrance stores. One would have to travel to destinations such as Dubai to shop for these rare fragrances. Beautinow.com aims to bridge this gap for European fragrance lovers by sourcing these luxury fragrances direct from perfume houses or trusted suppliers."

About why Arabian perfume brands are so loved among fragrance enthusiasts, Beautinow says: "Mainstream fragrances often fall short of impress perfume enthusiasts because they tend to blend into a homogeneous mix of overly familiar scents. These mass-produced perfumes prioritize broad appeal and safety over creativity, resulting in compositions that rarely push the boundaries of olfactory craftsmanship. This is where Arabian perfume brands distinguish themselves; they delve into the artistic realms of scent-making, utilizing an exotic mix of ingredients such as oud, saffron, frankincense, myrrh, and various resins. By foregoing convention, these brands craft distinct fragrances that ignite the senses and offer a richer, more daring experience. Moreover, Arabian perfumes often come in the form of oils rather than alcohol-based products, providing a potent longevity. This method enhances the aromatic experience as the scent evolves throughout the day. At last, these perfumes often feature luxurious packaging that appeals to those seeking opulence in their beauty regimen," says Beautinow."

Beautinow.com's expanded collection will feature both high-end niche houses like Amouage and more affordable options such as Lataffa. These offerings will cater to various preferences and allow customers to experience the full spectrum of Arabian scents. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, the online niche fragrance retailer offers a seamless shopping experience with detailed fragrance descriptions, expert recommendations, deep discounts, and fast shipping.

