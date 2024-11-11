Premier Phophi Ramathuba on pledges from 2024 Limpopo Investment Conference

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba is pleased to announce that the 2024 Limpopo Investment Conference has secured R120.329 billion in pledges to drive economic growth and job creation across the province. The two-day conference, held from 7 to 8 November 2024 at The Ranch Hotel, brought together key stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to explore and promote investment opportunities in Limpopo.

The pledged investments are aimed at fueling priority areas for Limpopo's development, including green energy initiatives, critical infrastructure projects, and catalytic ventures that will stimulate industrial growth and support the establishment of industrial parks. These projects are expected to create numerous jobs, ranging from short-term positions to full-time employment opportunities, significantly impacting local communities.

Implementation of projects funded by these pledges will commence on 24 November 2024 and continue through October 2025. This commitment from the business sector shows the strong support for the province's 7th administration and its focus on sustainable development and economic resilience.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the business sector and all industry leaders who have partnered with us to uplift our province. These pledges are an important step in transforming Limpopo's economic landscape, and we are confident that this partnership will bring substantial benefits to the people of Limpopo who need access to enhanced services and opportunities." echoed Premier Dr Ramathuba.

Furthermore, Premier Dr Ramathuba has thanked all the MECs for supporting the investment conference.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Thilivhali Muavha

Premier’s Spokesperson

Tel: 066 011 7034

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Tel: 082 200 5357

