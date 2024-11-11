Submit Release
Statistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), Quarter 3 of 2024, 12 Nov

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the third quarter of 2024 at a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

The survey measures the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 -64 years.

The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024
Lock up: 11:00
Embargo: 11:30
Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media enquires contact:
Felicia Sithole 
Tel: 012 339 2401 
Cell: 0764300693 
Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za

