Statistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), Quarter 3 of 2024, 12 Nov
Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the third quarter of 2024 at a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.
The survey measures the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 -64 years.
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024
Lock up: 11:00
Embargo: 11:30
Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824
For RSVP and media enquires contact:
Felicia Sithole
Tel: 012 339 2401
Cell: 0764300693
Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.