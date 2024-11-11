Statistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), Quarter 3 of 2024, 12 Nov

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the third quarter of 2024 at a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

The survey measures the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 -64 years.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Lock up: 11:00

Embargo: 11:30

Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria

GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media enquires contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 0764300693

Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za