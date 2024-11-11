South Australia commemorates Remembrance Day

Release date: 11/11/24

South Australians will gather at Remembrance Day services across the state today to pause and honour those who have served and given their lives to protecting our nation.

Marking the anniversary of the Armistice that ended fighting with Germany in World War I, Remembrance Day is an occasion to remember the legacy of the fallen and pay tribute to current and former serving Defence personnel.

A minute of silence will be observed at 11am on Monday, 11 November, to acknowledge and honour the more than 103,000 Australian servicemen and servicewomen who have lost their lives in military and peacekeeping operations.

Currently, more than 6,000 South Australians serve in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as permanent and reserve members, with many deployed to operations overseas and across Australia.

Today’s commemorations also recognise the dedication and commitment of current ADF personnel and the ongoing support of their families.

Premier Peter Malinauskas, Governor Frances Adamson AC and Veterans’ Affairs Minister Joe Szakacs will join dignitaries at a Remembrance Day service at the South Australian National War Memorial.

Click here for details of the service at the South Australian National War Memorial

Check with local organisers for information on other services across South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This Remembrance Day we honour and pay our respects to all the brave servicepeople who have served our country throughout our history of military and peacekeeping operations.

We will never forget those who sacrificed their lives for our safety and the freedoms we enjoy today.

I also extend my deepest gratitude to all current and former serving personnel, and their families, whose ongoing support ensures the ADF can continue to serve and protect our nation.

Lest we forget.