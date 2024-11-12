Global Halal Cosmetics Market Set For 14.4% Growth, Reaching $72.22 Billion By 2028

Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The halal cosmetics market has expanded swiftly in recent years, projected to increase from $36.8 billion in 2023 to $42.15 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth in the past can be attributed to factors such as the rising Muslim population, greater awareness of halal practices, respect for cultural and religious values, globalization and cross-cultural exchanges, and a shift towards ethical consumerism.

The halal cosmetics market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years, reaching $72.22 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This projected growth is driven by the expanding middle-class Muslim consumer base, increasing demand for natural and organic products, inclusive marketing approaches, a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and the establishment of global halal certification standards.

The growing Muslim population is projected to drive the expansion of the halal cosmetics market in the future. The phrase "increase in Muslim population" indicates a rise in the number of Muslims within a particular region, country, or globally. This growth can result from several factors, such as higher birth rates among Muslim families, immigration of Muslims from other nations, and conversions to Islam. As the Muslim population increases, so does the demand for halal cosmetics, as more Muslim consumers look for products that align with their religious principles.

Key players in the halal cosmetics market include INGLOT Cosmetics, J.L. Morison (India) Ltd., Clara International Beauty Group, Prolab Cosmetics, IVY Beauty Corporation, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., Amara Beauty, INIKA Organic Australia, Martha Tillar Group, The dUCk Group Sdn Bhd, Honeybee Gardens LLC, IBA Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care Sdn Bhd, Sampure Minerals, Maryaj Perfumes Pvt Ltd., Saaf Skincare, Wardah Cosmetics,

Leading companies in the halal cosmetics sector are making strategic investments to enhance their presence in the growing clean beauty market. For instance, Believe Pte Ltd's investment in IBA Cosmetics aims to strengthen its distribution network, diversify its product range, and expand both domestically and internationally.

1) By Type: Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End User: Men, Women, Unisex

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Halal cosmetics are beauty and personal care items that comply with Islamic law, ensuring they are free from haram ingredients or substances. They serve the same functions as other beauty and personal care products.

The Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into halal cosmetics market size, halal cosmetics market drivers and trends, halal cosmetics competitors' revenues, and halal cosmetics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

