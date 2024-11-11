Legislative Assembly approved the seconding draft of the “Legal regime of radiocommunications”

MACAU, November 11 - The Legislative Assembly called for the plenary meeting and approved the seconding draft of the “Legal regime of radiocommunications” on 28 December 2024, the law shall enter into force on 1 January 2025.

Currently, the regulations governing the radiocommunication services in Macao Special Administrative Region have been effective for many years. However, part of the regulations could not cope with the current development of radiocommunication services, including the strict regulations on the popularized radiocommunication equipment, and also the complicated administrative procedures. Moreover, the amount of penalty regarding the violation against the regulations of radiocommunication services has not been adjusted since 1997, therefore the deterrent effect is not sufficient to the violations at this moment.

In order to stimulate the development of radiocommunication services, enhance the efficiency in processing the applications of radiocommunication services, and regulate more effectively every kind of related activities of radiocommunication services, the new “Legal regime of radiocommunications” is going to replace the Decree-Law no. 18/83/M of 12th March, the Decree-Law no. 48/86/M (Administrative Regime of Radiocommunication Services) of 3rd November, and part of the Decree-Law no. 29/94/M of 14th June. The major content of the bill consists of the licensing regime of the radiocommunication networks and stations, the homologation and selling licence of radiocommunication equipment, the licensing regime of radio operators, as well as the establishment of the punishment regime for violations against the bill and the adjustment of the amount of the penalty, etc.

On the other hand, in order to cope with the entry into force and implementation of the Law, a complimentary administrative regulation will be elaborated to regulate the legal regime of radiocommunications. At the same time, by Dispatch of the Chief Executive, the amount of the fees applicable to the provision of radiocommunication services within the scope of the execution of this Law and its complementary administrative regulation will be set and updated, as well as the update of the identification card model for exclusive use by the workers of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau performing supervisory duties required by this Law.