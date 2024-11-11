Border Management Authority and South African Revenue Service working to clear cargo backlog following re-opening of Lebombo
The Border Management Authority (BMA), in partnership with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), has resumed cargo operations following the partial reopening of the Lebombo port of entry. The BMA and SARS are hard at work to clear the cargo backlog.
The port is now open for cargo movement, after the Mozambican authorities managed to address challenges with their systems to facilitate processing through the Ressano Garcia port of entry into Mozambique. The initial reopening of the port was to manage the movement of persons but this morning, the Mozambican authorities worked tirelessly to address cargo systems for smooth border processing.
The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato said: “We are pleased to announce that the Mozambican systems have been restored, with processing activities resuming at the KM 4 checkpoint on the Mozambican side. This development paves the way for the full reopening of the port and enables the BMA and SARS teams to work diligently in clearing the current cargo backlog”.
Travelers are reminded to remain cautious and stay informed of travel updates when planning trips to Mozambique. The BMA and SARS will continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring smooth and secure port of entry operations for the benefit of all South African citizens and the broader trade community.
