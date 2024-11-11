Two SIPSP advisors welcomed recently The New Zealand Police have deployed two new advisors to the Solomon Islands under the Solomon Islands Police Support Programme […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.