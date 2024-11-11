PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 National Children's Month: Gatchalian seeks improvements in early childhood education Following the kickoff of the National Children's Month celebration this November, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to improve the quality and delivery of early childhood care and development (ECCD) services, including nutrition programs. Mobilizing local government units (LGUs) will be key to achieving this goal, Gatchalian said. Under the Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575), which Gatchalian authored and sponsored), LGUs shall be responsible for the implementation of ECCD programs, which covers the full range of health, nutrition, early childhood education, and social services development programs for the holistic needs of children below five years old. To achieve universal coverage for the National ECCD System, LGUs shall identify young children, including the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized, and support their parents or parent-substitutes. LGUs shall also be responsible for providing facilities and resources and creating plantilla positions for child development teachers and child development workers, among others. According to a May 2024 discussion paper by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), around 3.7 million or one in every three Filipino children below five years old are stunted or too short for their age. The study added that for 2022, only 20% of Filipino children aged three to four participate in pre-kindergarten programs. "Bahagi ng pag-angat ng kalidad sa edukasyon ng bansa ang pagpapatatag sa pundasyon ng ating mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng early childhood care and development o ECCD. Sa pagkamit ng layuning ito, mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga LGUs upang maabot natin ang bawat bata, matiyak na makakalahok sila sa mga programa ng ECCD, at matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan sa kalusugan at nutrisyon," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Mensahe ni Gatchalian sa National Children's Month: Tiyakin ang pag-angat sa kalidad ng early childhood education Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng National Children's Month ngayong Nobyembre, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pag-angat sa kalidad at paghahatid ng mga serbisyong pang-early childhood care and development (ECCD), kabilang ang mga programang pang-nutrisyon. Ayon kay Gatchalian, mahalagang papel ang gagampanan dito ng mga local government units (LGUs). Sa ilalim ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575) na inihain ni Gatchalian, magiging responsable ang mga LGU sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD, kabilang ang kabuuan ng mga social services at development programs na saklaw ang kalusugan, nutrition, early childhood education, at iba pa para sa mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang. Upang makamit ang universal coverage para sa National ECCD System, tutukuyin ng mga LGUs ang mga batang nangangailangan ng suporta, pati na rin ang kanilang mga magulang at mga parent-substitutes. Magiging responsable rin ang mga LGU para sa pagtiyak na may mga sapat na pasilidad, pondo, at mga kagamitan para sa mga ECCD programs. Lilikha rin ang mga LGU ng mga plantilla positions para sa mga child development teachers at child development workers. Ayon sa isang pag--aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) nitong taon, humigit-kumulang 3.7 miyon o isa sa tatlong batang Pilipinong mas bata sa limang taong gulang ang stunted o masyadong mababa para sa kanilang edad. Lumabas din sa naturang pag-aaral na 20% lamang ng mga batang tatlo o apat na taong gulang ang lumalahok sa mga programang pang pre-kindergarten. "Bahagi ng pag-angat ng kalidad sa edukasyon ng bansa ang pagpapatatag sa pundasyon ng ating mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng early childhood care and development o ECCD. Sa pagkamit ng layuning ito, mahalaga ang papel ng ating mga LGUs upang maabot natin ang bawat bata, matiyak na makakalahok sila sa mga programa ng ECCD, at matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan sa kalusugan at nutrisyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

