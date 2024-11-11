Climateworks Centre experts at global UN ‘COP29’ climate talks 

Climateworks Centre has the following experts on the ground in Baku:

Kylie Turner, Sustainable Economic Lead, Climateworks Centre who is pursuing sustainable pathways towards net zero, focusing on national and sub-national economies. Kylie has expertise in industrial decarbonisation and has previously worked across government, business and the not-for-profit sector. This will be Kylie’s second COP.

‘Baku is about Australia and the globe setting itself up for the economy of tomorrow – one that aligns with net zero emissions. That’s where the world is headed.’

‘COP29 is a crucial opportunity for Australia to take a seat at the global table and establish its new 2035 climate ambition, which is due early next year.’

Trang Nguyen, Southeast Asia Lead, Climateworks Centre who previously worked for the United Kingdom Government, leading a team focused on the energy transition and green finance in Vietnam. At COP26 she was part of the network that secured Vietnam’s commitment to net zero by 2050. This will be Trang’s third COP.

‘The success of Australia’s green economy future hinges on Southeast Asia successfully ‘leapfrogging’ to renewable energy. Making the most of this finance focused COP means mobilising finance, at scale, to accelerate the energy transition across the region.’

‘If we get this right the Asia-Pacific region could be a global clean industry leader, fueling, producing and exporting its green goods to the world. But the work needs to start now, on the ground in Baku.’

Wei Sue, Head of Strategy, Climateworks Centre. Previously, Wei headed the organisations Sustainable Corporates team, focusing on accelerating systems change in organisational-level net zero strategies of companies and investors. This will be her first COP.

‘In the face of mandatory disclosures coming into play next year, corporations now have an opportunity to set the bar on climate credibility and lead Australia’s transition to net zero.’

‘COP29 is about showcasing how the nation’s corporate sector is working to set the country up for success, which will be crucial if Australia is selected to host COP31 in 2026.’

Tanvi Oza, International Policy Manager, Climateworks Centre, leading the organisation’s climate diplomacy around decarbonisation and policy engagement across Southeast Asia for regional and national energy agendas. Tanvi has a background in international development and water security across the Asia Pacific region. This will be her second COP.

‘COP29 will be a crucial opportunity for Australia to think bigger before it submits its next nationally determined contribution (NDC) and a chance to demonstrate its commitment towards the Pacific and Southeast Asia.’

‘International summits like COP are also an integral part of wider diplomacy and trade negotiations so that Australia can position itself to make the most out of emerging economic opportunities. Australia wants to become a renewable energy superpower and its actions at COP will help determine how other countries respond.’

Michaela Morris, Head of Program Delivery, Climateworks Centre with more than decade’s international expertise as a climate change and ESG strategist working across the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Australia. This will be Michaela’s seventh COP.

