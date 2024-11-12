Seneca ESG Joins ESG Data Convergence Initiative to Standardize ESG Reporting in Private Equity

Seneca ESG joins the ESG Data Convergence Initiative, working to standardize ESG metrics for private markets.

Advancing Responsible Investing and Transparent ESG Reporting in Private Equity Markets

SINGAPORE, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seneca ESG has joined the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI), a collaborative effort of private market stakeholders to converge on a core set of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics for reporting within the private markets, enabling greater transparency and companies to streamline their ESG data collection efforts. This industry-led initiative addresses the need for consistent, comparable ESG metrics across private markets, making it easier for general partners (GPs) and portfolio companies to assess and benchmark ESG performance and offers more comparable portfolio information for Limited Partners (LPs).As a tech platform collaborating with the EDCI, Seneca ESG will help its clients submit ESG data directly to the EDCI via an inbound API. EDCI/Seneca ESG clients will be able to report on EDCI’s core set of standardized metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, net-zero commitments, renewable energy use, board and executive diversity, workforce safety, and employee engagement. Such standardized metrics allow limited partners (LPs) to make data-driven comparisons within their portfolios and drives meaningful progress in ESG practices."By joining EDCI, Seneca ESG strengthens its commitment to advancing responsible investing and transparent ESG reporting in private equity markets," said Jonathan Ha, CEO of Seneca ESG. "Unified ESG metrics allow all stakeholders to gain clearer insights and measure progress in ways that were previously challenging."To further enhance data accessibility, EDCI, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), provides anonymized benchmarks to GPs and LPs to benchmark progress relative to peers, ensuring that standardized reporting becomes the norm across private equity portfolios. "It is great to see Seneca ESG join the EDCI and support their clients with the ability to submit ESG data to the EDCI directly through Seneca’s platform" said Ben Morley, Partner and Associate Director at BCG.About Seneca ESGSeneca ESG provides software solutions for large enterprises, mid-market companies, and financial institutions, enabling carbon-reduction and ESG data management, regulatory compliance, goal-setting and tracking, stakeholder engagement, benchmarking analytics, and continuous improvement.About EDCIThe ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) is an industry-led effort aimed at establishing a standardized framework for ESG data in private equity. Created in partnership with major global investors and coordinated by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), EDCI enables general partners and portfolio companies to benchmark their ESG performance, while offering limited partners greater transparency and comparability across their investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.