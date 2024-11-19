Andria Litto's Film 'My Father Moves Mountains' Wins Prestigious 4th Annual Anthem Awards

Andria Litto

Andria Litto wins the Silver Anthem Award for Film, Video, Television, or Show.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andria Litto, acclaimed writer, director, and film producer, is proud to announce that her independently financed film, "My Father Moves Mountains: How George Litto Bulldozed the Hollywood Blacklist," has been honored as a winner at the prestigious 4th Annual Anthem Awards. The film received Silver in the “Film, Video, Television, or Show” category, highlighting its compelling narrative and dedication to social justice.

“My Father Moves Mountains” chronicles the inspiring journey of George Litto, a man of unwavering perseverance and activism. The film tells the powerful story of how George played a pivotal role in restoring the careers of blacklisted Hollywood Ten members. It is a tribute to his dedication to giving a voice to the silenced while reshaping film history.

The Anthem Awards, known for honoring individuals and organizations that create meaningful change through media and communications, celebrated “My Father Moves Mountains” for its stirring portrayal of human resilience, rights advocacy, and the quest for justice. The film has received widespread acclaim for its poignant storytelling and unflinching examination of civil rights issues, which resonate with audiences worldwide. The film will be available on Anthem's website along with the other winners.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Anthem Awards,” says Andria Litto. “This project was born from a deep passion for human rights and the desire to bring awareness to the struggles of those fighting for justice. Winning this award affirms the importance of telling these stories and amplifying voices that need to be heard.”

Produced and financed independently, the film’s success is a testament to Litto’s dedication and vision as a filmmaker.

Litto’s work continues to make waves in the film industry, and this recognition by the Anthem Awards underscores her talent and determination to create impactful, socially conscious art. As “My Father Moves Mountains” gains continued recognition for its excellence, Litto remains committed to using the power of film to inspire and advocate for those in need.

"As members of the entertainment industry, we have the privilege and the obligation to speak truth to power and to courageously lead by example because the world is watching and listening to us," says Litto.

Los Angeles native Andria Litto is a multilingual writer, producer, director, and performer with more than 30 years of experience in the film industry. In addition to her work in film and television, she nurtures her artistic passion through dance and singing.

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, established in 2021 by The Webby Awards, celebrate the purpose-driven efforts of individuals, companies, and organizations worldwide. This prestigious award recognizes impactful work across five key areas: awareness, fundraising, community engagement, product innovation, and service. The Anthem Awards spotlight seven important causes, including diversity, education, health, human rights, and sustainability, highlighting those making a significant difference in the world.

To learn more about Andria Litto and her award-winning film. "My Father Moves Mountains: How George Litto Bulldozed the Hollywood Blacklist" click here https://www.andrialitto.com/

