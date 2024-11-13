Gilero, a Sanner Group Company, expands injection molding capabilities with new facility in Greensboro, North Carolina

Gilero, a world class medical device design, development, and contract manufacturer, is expanding its capabilities with a new facility in Greensboro, NC

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilero , a Sanner Group Company and world class medical device design, development, and contract manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a new 60,500 square foot (5,620 square meter) facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new facility will be dedicated to producing critical components for medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as desiccant solutions to protect moisture-sensitive drugs and devices. The location of this facility establishes US-based injection molding and expands manufacturing capabilities to meet growing customer demand.The new Greensboro facility with clean room class 7 and 8 will house state-of-the-art injection molding and desiccant filling machines, quality control laboratories, and will have humidity-controlled production areas. This expansion reflects Gilero and Sanner’s long-term growth strategy and dedication to providing customers with efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions. Production will begin in the second quarter of 2025.“The launch of our Greensboro facility marks an exciting milestone for Gilero as we continue to expand our capabilities to support our clients’ evolving needs,” said Ted Mosler, President of Sanner US. “With this facility, we will be able to provide even greater value to our clients through faster production timelines, enhanced quality control, and increased flexibility.”Desiccant packaging solutions made in USAWith this important step, Sanner can now serve desiccant packaging customers in the North American pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries with the most important products out of our vast portfolio directly from Greensboro. This increases the service commitment and will strengthen the Sanner market position.The Greensboro facility will complement Gilero’s already existing design centers and manufacturing facilities across North America. Together with the Sanner Group, Gilero is building a next generation medical device CDMO offering that combines agility and smart thinking with a long tradition in the active primary healthcare packaging sector, including the world’s largest portfolio of desiccant packaging and moisture management solutions. This expansion also aligns with Gilero’s commitment to economic development in North Carolina by creating jobs in the local community.About Sanner GroupSanner GmbH was founded in 1894. Headquartered in Germany with best-in-class manufacturing facilities across Germany, France, Hungary, China, and the U.S. Sanner has successively developed from a global market leader for desiccant closures and effervescent tablet packaging into a sought-after provider of customized solutions in the areas of medical devices and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer healthcare. Today, Sanner supplies its products to more than 150 countries globally and has over 820 employees. In November 2021, GHO Capital, Europe’s leading specialist investor in healthcare, acquired a majority stake in Sanner to partner with the fourth generation of the Sanner family to continue to support the growth of the company with a specific focus on transforming Sanner into a global MedTech CDMO.About GileroGilero provides end-to-end services in design, development, and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes years of industry experience and in-house engineering talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems. With design offices and manufacturing facilities across North America, Gilero has a team of over 130 employees with its expert engineers spanning the biomedical, mechanical, electrical, and software engineering specialties, as well as employing experts in regulatory affairs, product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and strategic planning to support its clients.Contact GileroWade StaufferVP Manufacturing, Molding and AssemblyTel. +1 919 533 0002wstauffer@gilero.comMedia contact SannerCommha Consulting GmbH & Co. KGAnnette CrowtherTel. +49 6221 18779-27sanner@commhaconsulting.com

