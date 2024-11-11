Top Tech Tidbits Surpasses 30,000 Weekly Readers, Announces First-Ever Sponsorship Update to Support Continued Growth

The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in access technology. The Week's News in Access Technology

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Tech Tidbits, the worlds #1 online resource for current news and trends in access technology, today announced an exciting new milestone: the publication has surpassed 30,000 weekly readers. An achievement that reflects a growing demand from readers around the world for timely, accessible, and expertly curated content on access technology. A milestone that underscores the essential role that Top Tech Tidbits plays in delivering these valuable insights to professionals, educators, and enthusiasts, all over the world, each week.

Founded in 2004, Top Tech Tidbits has grown steadily since being acquired by Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. in May of 2020, reflecting both the increasing demand for reliable access technology information, and the community's strong recognition of the publication's excellence in content. Most notably, Top Tech Tidbits operates as a not-for-profit initiative, making this achievement even more significant. The publication has reached a readership of 30,000 without sacrificing its dedication to affordable (free), impactful (high quality, human-curated) information delivery for everyone in its audience, regardless of socioeconomic background.

"Our growth to 30,000 weekly readers is a testament to the incredible community of access technology professionals, sponsors, advertisers and advocates who find value in our work," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for Top Tech Tidbits. "We are deeply honored by the trust that the access community has placed in us. It is a commitment that we take quite seriously. We're all incredibly happy to continue delivering high-quality, highly relevant access technology content to even more people who rely on it each week."

In recognition of this milestone, Top Tech Tidbits is implementing its first-ever update to its Sponsorship Package rates. Sponsorship Packages, which have remained at $100 per month since the publication became not-for-profit in 2022, will now be priced at $150 per month, effective today for new sponsors joining after surpassing the 30,000-reader mark. This new rate aligns with the publication's practice of adjusting sponsor contributions as readership expands, which helps to cover the rising costs associated with a growing mailing list while continuing to support a not-for-profit model. Notably, this price adjustment will not impact any current sponsors; all existing sponsors will retain their legacy rate of $100 per month indefinitely. This approach, Di Blasi explained, is "our way of saying thank you to the sponsors who supported us on our journey to reach this milestone."

Since its inception, Top Tech Tidbits has intentionally maintained its status as an accessible, affordable (free) resource by limiting its total number of sponsorship slots to 24, which are all currently filled. A Sponsorship Package allows organizations to reach an exclusive and highly engaged audience within the access technology sector at one of the most cost-effective rates available in digital media. This sponsorship cap ensures sustained engagement for each sponsor and keeps the publication focused on delivering maximum value to readers.

"Our aim," Di Blasi added, "is to maintain a sustainable platform that offers both sponsors and readers a meaningful experience without commercial compromise. As readership continues to grow, we want future sponsors to know that they are supporting a publication that scales with care, integrity, and a commitment to accessibility."

With this milestone, Top Tech Tidbits reinforces its dedication to remaining an essential resource for the access technology community while ensuring operational sustainability as its audience expands globally. The publication invites future sponsors who share its mission of advancing technology and accessibility to join and benefit from its continually expanding reach, even as existing sponsors are honored for their early support.

About Top Tech Tidbits

Top Tech Tidbits is the world's leading not-for-profit publication covering weekly news and trends in access technology. Since 2004, it has served as a trusted resource for blind, low-vision, deaf, hard-of-hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent, and/or disabled professionals, educators, and enthusiasts, all over the world, each week. As of 2024, Top Tech Tidbits is proud to serve over 30,000 weekly subscribers, providing them with curated content, actionable insights, and updates on the latest advancements in access technology. Top Tech Tidbits is a Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. publication.

