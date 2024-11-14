Game-Changing AI Chip for Real-Time Automotive Security by AY Innovative

Integrated real-time security detection and protection by AI Secure™ AI Secure™ real-time performance test result

AY Innovative’s AI-Powered Chip Provides Low-Cost, Real-Time Protection for Vehicle Systems, Meeting Global Cybersecurity Regulations for Automakers

CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AY Innovative ’s AI-Powered Chip Provides Low-Cost, Real-Time Protection for Vehicle Systems, Meeting Global Cybersecurity Regulations for AutomakersAs vehicles become more connected, cybersecurity risks to critical systems such as steering and brakes are rising. In response, AY Innovative Co., Ltd., based in Seoul, Korea, has developed an advanced AI-powered semiconductor chip that offers real-time cybersecurity protection designed specifically to safeguard vehicles from hacking threats. This technology represents a pioneering advancement in automotive security, providing automakers with a compact, chip-based solution for protecting connected vehicles worldwide.The Hidden Risks in Vehicle Network SystemsModern vehicles operate as complex networks, with systems like the CAN-bus network connecting essential functions such as the engine and brakes. However, this network has vulnerabilities that make it susceptible to hacking. Existing software solutions provide some protection, but real-time response can be challenging. AY Innovative’s AI Secure™ is the first chip-based intrusion detection and prevention system for vehicles, offering instant detection and blocking of hacking attempts on critical vehicle networks.Advancing Cybersecurity with AI Secure™AY Innovative’s AI Secure™ provides real-time protection while maintaining a low power and cost footprint. Unlike traditional security solutions that use larger, energy-intensive processors, AI Secure™ is compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective, allowing automakers to comply with global cybersecurity standards like the UN WP.29 R155 without impacting vehicle affordability or performance.Academic Partnership and Future RoadmapAY Innovative collaborates with Soongsil University’s SoC (System-on-Chip) Lab, working alongside over 30 researchers to advance security technology. Through this partnership, AY Innovative continues to develop AI security algorithms and next-generation secure chips that adapt to evolving cybersecurity needs. As AY Innovative expands its offerings, the company seeks partnerships with automotive manufacturers and suppliers committed to enhancing vehicle security and protecting the connected vehicles of tomorrow.

