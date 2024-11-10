MPD Seeking Southeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast, for the report of a burglary. An employee at the establishment reported that they arrived at work and discovered that the cash register was broken into and money had been taken.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24174262

