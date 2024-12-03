EBL Coaching Releases AI-based Writing Program that Revolutionizes Writing Instruction for Students and Schools

The Writing Mastery software program revolutionizes the teaching of writing with direct student instruction and AI-based feedback.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many as 75% of students struggle with writing, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Writing is a critical skill for success in school and in life, and the majority of students have immense difficulty with this skill.Dr. Emily Levy, founder and director of the EBL Coaching tutoring program and her daughter Sophie Gutter, have released Writing Mastery, a revolutionary instructional writing software program that has been proven to help students' writing skills skyrocket.After taking a baseline assessment, students receive individualized, research-based instruction on how to write effective sentences, paragraphs, and essays - and then AI analyzes the student's writing and provides direct scoring and feedback on aspects of the student's writing that were strong and areas the student needs to work on.The grading of writing has historically been subjective, based on a teacher's assessment, but Writing Mastery changes that, building in this instant writing feedback. The program saves students' writing portfolios and scoring and provides growth charts from students' work, which teachers can use for progress monitoring and parent-teacher conferences. Writing Mastery is truly revolutionizing the teaching of writing at schools and at home and can help ALL students thrive with this crucial skill.Learn more at www.writingmasteryprogram.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.