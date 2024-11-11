Marvin Williams & Big M Entertainment Pictures Announce Sony Picture Studios as Official Creative & Production Office HQ

Marvin Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marvin Williams and Big M Entertainment Pictures Announce Sony Picture Studios as The Official Creative and Production Office HeadquartersBig M Entertainment Pictures, an independent multimedia production studio, is proud to announce the Official Production office move to Sony Pictures Studios. The relocation strategically integrates TV, Film, Music & Gaming initiatives making Big M Entertainment Pictures (and partners) a rare hybrid production studio, now headquartered at Sony Pictures Studios.“We are incredibly honored to be officially creating and producing “on the lot” within such a respected location on campus - the historic Clark Gable Building,” stated Marvin Williams, Founder and CEO Big M Entertainment Pictures. “It allows us to position our creative talents and relationships further as we eagerly develop IP, independently, from our new Headquarters. We are both excited and humbled as Sony Pictures Studios is a creative juggernaut known for being a Best of Breed, Prestigious and World Renown Major Hollywood Studio with a wide creative reach spanning many areas of Entertainment delivered Worldwide," says Mr. Wiliams.A true jack of all trades is emerging in Hollywood: – Mr. Williams is emerging as a true development executive with disciplines ranging from Writing, Directing, Editing and Producing with clients ranging from the NAACP Theatre Awards, Sony Entertainment, Monster Cables “Michael Jackson Tribute Concert, CES Las Vegas 2016” EP’d by Vassal Benford, The Golden Globes as a partial list. Mr. Williams has also provided writing and producing expertise on projects ranging from The Marvin Gaye Biopic – Sexual Healing, Dionne Warwick’s Black Pearl, B.B King and numerous other projects in development. In recent years, Mr. Williams has garnered the attention and respect of some of Hollywood’s most revered Film, Tv and Music Executives.“That last few years have come full circle and I feel truly blessed to have worked with some of the most prominent people in the business. From starting with BTS on projects ranging from Jimmy Iovine, Chris Brown, Kerry Gordy, Polow Da Don, Howie Dorough (of the Back Street Boys), Ne-Yo, Magic Johnson, Christina Millian, Dionne Warwick, The Jacksons, Nick Cannon, Damon Elliot, Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Hosam Ibrahim, and many others. I am honored to have my career formed by such respected creative forces,” says Marin Williams.Big M Entertainment Pictures, with Mr. Williams at the helm providing his talent, vision and strategic relationships, is recognized by industry insiders as a truly unique, special and emerging hybridized multi-media studio that is considered a “one-of-a-kind media lab” now incubating, independently, on the Sony Pictures Studios campus. The company represents an unique business, creative and enterprise mix that is not duplicated on any other studio campus in Hollywood making Big M Entertainment Pictures a truly rare and intriguing endeavor.Currently, Big M Entertainment Pictures, Mr. Williams and his associates have numerous projects in early and advanced stages of development with seasoned TV, Film, Music and Creative Executives.ABOUT MARVIN WILLIAMSDescribed as a “Jack of all trades” type early in his career, Marvin Williams (named after Music Legend and Icon Marvin Gaye) has been able to use programming, website development, and special EFX skills as a foundation within many creative facets in Hollywood. By his early twenties Mr. Williams was consulting for Ernst & Young, Andersen Consulting and Disney on their $1.2B California adventure theme park expansion. He then migrated to web development and became web master for Equity Marketing (NASDAQ) which included consulting in SAP implementation. Roughly 15 years agon, Mr. Williams tech career pivoted and he took the leap into Entertainment where he has went on to contribute his ability within music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Starting in 2009, Mr. Williams (through his relationship with powerhouse choreographer Flii Stylz) Mr. Williams was launched into projects with recording juggernaut Interscope Records, Marvin has worked for and collaborated with some of the most iconic artists and media companies around the globe including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney Records, Mickey Rourke, Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, Magic Johnson, BET, The BET Awards, MTV Teen Choice Awards, The VIBE Awards and most recently the NAACP Theatre Awards. Marvin has become highly regarded throughout the industry for his ability to harness his vast tech knowledge and migrate it into the world of film, TV and new media with speed writing as an additional weapon.Recognized as a multi-platform creative director, editor, producer and expeditious writer, Mr. Williams founded his independent production company, Big M Entertainment Pictures in 2008 which is now listed on the OTC Markets with symbol (OTC: HQGE).IMDB: www.imdb.me/marvinwilliams ABOUT BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURESFor additional information http://www.bigmentertainment.com Safe Harbor Statement: While this press release / announcement is not intended to promote or sell any particular stock or publicly traded securities, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.Contact:Torin Lee, Communications & Publicitytorin@bigmentertainment.com860.861.9038BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES**OFFICIAL PRODUCTION OFFICESONY PICTURES STUDIOSClark Gable Building10202 Washington BlvdCulver City, CA 90232

