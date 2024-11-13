Pork King Good Unveils First-Ever Pork Rind-Breaded Frozen Chicken Nugget with Launch of "Chicken Puggets"

Pork King Good Frozen Chicken Puggets - Pork Rind Breaded Premium White Meat Chicken Nuggets

CUDAHY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pork King Good Unveils First-Ever Pork Rind-Breaded Frozen Chicken Nugget with Launch of " Puggets Pork King Good, an innovative leader in the pork rind snack industry, is expanding its product line with the launch of Pork King Good Frozen Chicken Puggets. These gluten-free, low-carb chicken nuggets are uniquely breaded with Pork King Good’s signature pork rind crumbs, offering a fresh take on a classic favorite.The launch of Puggets marks a first in the frozen food sector: chicken nuggets breaded with pork rinds, which provide a distinctive flavor and texture combination. Puggets were developed in response to strong consumer demand; fans of Pork King Good’s pork rind crumbs frequently cited homemade chicken nuggets as their preferred use of the crumbs. Recognizing this trend, Pork King Good created Puggets to offer a convenient, ready-to-cook option that delivers the same beloved flavor with added convenience.The new Puggets provide an array of benefits that cater to today’s health-conscious consumers:Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or preferences.Low-Carb: With half the carbs of the leading nugget brands, they’re an ideal option for low-carb and keto-friendly diets.Enhanced Flavor: Breaded with Pork King Good’s acclaimed pork rind crumbs, delivering a bold and savory taste.Broad Appeal: Taste-tested and approved by both adults and children.“We wanted to create something beyond just a new product—Puggets represent a new experience,” said Lauren Koston, Founder of Pork King Good. “Combining bold flavor with premium ingredients, Puggets offer a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional chicken nuggets. After years of development, we are excited to share Puggets and are now seeking retail and distribution partners nationwide to expand their availability.”Chicken Puggets are available now for purchase.About Pork King GoodBased in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Pork King Good is a woman-owned company renowned for its innovative, low-carb pork rind snacks. The brand’s commitment to quality and creativity has redefined pork rind products, making them a popular choice for keto and low-carb consumers across the United States. Pork King Good continues to push the boundaries of snack food innovation, delivering bold flavors and products designed to meet diverse dietary needs.For further information on partnership opportunities, please contact retail@porkkinggood.com.

