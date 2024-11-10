UTM's “Idea-cation 2024” Competition concludes with success

MACAU, November 10 - “Idea-cation 2024” competition organised by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) was successfully completed today (10 November). This year, with the support of the Macao Jiangmen Youth Association (澳門江門青年會) as a support unit, UTM continued with the themes of Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and “Rural Revitalisation and Regional Development”. Idea-cation 2024 aims to innovate tourism to boost the local economy. This year’s competition had a unique twist, asking teams to design an A1 poster and a travel route on the map highlighting exemplary events and elements from two locations: Track 1 showcases Macao’s events and the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification, while Track 2 focuses on tourism initiatives for Tangkou Town (located in Kaiping City, Jiangmen in Guangdong Province).

This year attracted over 130 applicants, and after careful selection, 96 participants across 25 teams were chosen. There are ten teams in the high school track, comprising 50 students from high schools in Macao. In the open track, 15 teams with 46 participants were selected from universities in the mainland China, Macao SAR, and UK, as well as local associations.

Before the final pitching event, a two-day field trip to Tangkou Town was organised on 19 to 20 October. Participants explored unique villages and rural revitalisation sites, engaged in various activities, and stayed overnight in newly developed village hostels in Tangkou Old Market. Following the trip, teams benefited from mentoring sessions at UTM, where industry experts and academics provided feedback and guidance.

On 10 November, participants pitched their ideas to a panel of ten industry experts and five academics. In the High School Category, Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 team received the gold award, Colégio de Santa Rosa de Lima - Secção Chinesa team the silver, and another team from Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 the bronze. In the Open Category, UTM team earned gold, Northwest University and Canterbury Christ Church University team silver, and another UTM team bronze.

Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, stated in her speech that Idea-cation aims to motivate participants towards entrepreneurial and innovative thinking in the tourism-related industry. This approach facilitates regional development, promoting economic prosperity, social well-being, and environmental protection. Through the competition, UTM hopes to show participants the numerous development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, opening up broader horizons for career development.