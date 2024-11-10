Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches Disability Rights Awareness Month 2024 in Lenasia, 11 Nov

Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), will visit the Johannesburg Council for The Disabled (JOCOD) in Lenasia to officially launch Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) 2024. This year's theme, "Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy: Creating a Disability-Inclusive Society for a Better Quality of Life and Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities," highlights South Africa's collective commitment to advancing rights and inclusivity for persons with disabilities. Minister Chikunga will deliver enjoy a tour of the facility at 10:30 and deliver a keynote address at 11:30 underscoring the government's dedication to fostering an inclusive society that values and supports the voices and contributions of persons with disabilities. DRAM 2024 will emphasize key national priorities, including inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and the creation of a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Event Details

Date: 11 November 2024

Time: 09:00 — 14:00

Venue: Johannesburg Council for The Disabled (JOCOD), Lenasia

Media Engagement Media houses are invited to cover the launch event, where journalists can engage directly with Minister Chikunga, Deputy Minister Letsike, and DG Maluleke. This session will highlight DRAM 2024's objectives and initiatives, promoting collaboration to emphasize the importance of disability inclusion in South Africa's democracy.

