RE: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho

Browns Trace Road between Plans Rd and Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is now back open. Please drive safely as traffic may be slow moving as the roadway opens. Drive Safely. Pam Knox PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT VSP Williston PSAP 3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173 From: Stark, Rebecca via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston Barracks Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is closed due to a traffic crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Warm regards, Rebecca Stark Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 3294 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - (802)878-7111 Fax - (802)878-3173

