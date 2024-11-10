Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,468 in the last 365 days.

RE: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho

Browns Trace Road between Plans Rd and Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is now back open.

Please drive safely as traffic may be slow moving as the roadway opens.

Drive Safely.

 

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

From: Stark, Rebecca via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, November 9, 2024 3:19 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho is closed due to a traffic crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

Warm regards,

 

Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - (802)878-7111

Fax - (802)878-3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: Roadway Closure- Plains Rd/Browns Trace to Ethan Allen Rd in Jericho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more