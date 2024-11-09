Brazil and Sweden deepen aerospace cooperation

Brazil is planning to extend the contract on Jas 39 Gripen fighter aircraft from Sweden, while Sweden is ready to begin negotiations to purchase Embraer C-390 transport aircraft from Brazil. Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Brazil’s Minister of Defense José Múcio signed a letter of intent to this effect today, 9 November.

Sweden and Brazil already have a strategic partnership on defence materiel. This latest letter of intent sets out the two countries’ desire to expand their cooperation in the aerospace area.

In 2014, Brazil signed a contract with Swedish company Saab to purchase 36 Jas 39 Gripen aircraft, of which eight have so far been delivered to Brazil. Saab and Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer have also initiated joint production of Jas 39 Gripen aircraft in Brazil. Brazil has now stated that it plans to increase the current contract for Jas 39 Gripen aircraft by 25%.

At the same time, Sweden is interested in purchasing Embraer C-390 transport aircraft from Brazil. By signing the LOI the Swedish government is ready to task the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and the Swedish Armed Forces to begin negotiations with the aim to purchase C-390 aircraft.

The letter of intent signed today signals the two countries’ intentions. It was signed in connection with a meeting between Mr Jonson and Mr Múcio in Natal, Brazil.

While in Brazil, Mr Jonson has also visited the major operational air exercise Cruzex 2024, which is currently taking place there. Brazil’s participation involves the Jas 39 Gripen aircraft that it already owns.

“Aerospace cooperation is important to both Sweden and Brazil. The new letter of intent provides a basis for us to further deepen this cooperation,” says Mr Jonson.