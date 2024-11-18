Lars Bowlin Joins Kard as Director of Data Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that Lars Bowlin has joined Kard as our Director of Data Platform.In this role, Lars will be productizing Kard’s transaction data, using it to help beloved brands and modern issuers design rewards programs that attract and retain Gen Z, Millennial, and digitally savvy consumers.“Kard is sitting on a gold mine of data. I’m excited to build it into our product in a way that helps merchants and issuers become the authorities on loyalty in their industry, consistently delivering offers that consumers actually appreciate and act on.”In due time, his goal is to proactively suggest new offer campaigns based on historical data and that of other merchants or issuers of similar size and with a similar ideal customer profile.“Our data makes us the experts on card-linked offers. Operationalizing that data is what will set our customers apart from their competitors.”Lars has an impressive track record of building such products before. He started his career as an engineering lead at Lonza, developing a pharmaceutical research data platform.There, Lars and his team launched web applications to capture material properties, equipment, inventory, and process data and analyze them using a variety of ML models. By centralizing this workflow on the cloud and automating the company’s infrastructure deployments, he dramatically reduced the cost of and time to bring new drugs to market.Following his time at Lonza, Lars moved to Kollective, a B2B SaaS doing live video broadcasts and analytics. In the span of just six years, he rebuilt Kollective’s platform on SaaS infrastructure, created a self-service internal developer platform, revamped the company’s information security program, and initiated cloud-service adoption plans with Fortune 100 customers.“My sweet spot is helping engineering teams improve efficiency and drive business value. When they understand how their work aligns with business outcomes, they can focus their efforts on driving tremendous value.”At Kard, Lars is looking forward to working with customers and GTM teams to ensure he and his team are building the right solutions to solve real customer problems. He’s confident that taking steps to understand stakeholder and customer needs upfront will deliver better value in less time.“Kard’s data is a huge asset we can use to provide issuers and merchants with the right insights to give consumers the best possible rewards experience.”Lars is the epitome of humble, hungry, and smart, and we’re excited to usher in his knowledge and expertise for the next iteration of Kard’s platform.About KardKard is the first rewards-as-a-service API to drive loyalty for every cardholder and shopper. Our network of next-generation banks and financial institutions serves a coveted Zillennial, Millennial, and digitally advanced audience, getting merchants in front of the right customers - without spending a fortune. Kard is backed by Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, and s12f. The company made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and is thrilled to be recognized as one of GGV Capital U.S.'s Fintech Innovation 50. https://www.getkard.com

