Tess Mann Atelier: Debuts Ready to Wear Collection for Spring Summer 2025 at New York Fashion Week

Look 02 from the Tess Mann Atelier Spring Summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week Look 07 from the Tess Mann Atelier Spring Summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week Look 08 from the Tess Mann Atelier Spring Summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week Look 12 from the Tess Mann Atelier Spring Summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week Look 13 from the Tess Mann Atelier Spring Summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week

Evening Wear That Showcases a Poetic Fusion of Elegance and Modern Artistry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tess Mann Atelier 's new "Sophisticate Collection" made a its runway debut during the Global Fashion Collective final show for Spring Summer 2025 on the runways of New York Fashion Week.Nashville, Tennessee based Tess Mann, renowned for her exquisite bridal designs, has taken the bold leap into evening wear, resort collections, and gender-neutral fashion with this latest collection. Characterised by softly flowing fabrics and unique architectural embellishments, the collection is a testament to Mann's commitment to detailed craftsmanship and innovation. Each look left her audience enchanted by its elegant fusion of grace and modern artistry.Mann brought the runway alive with a symphony of custom hand-embroidery, beading, and handmade florals, all accentuated by a playful splash of flirtatious color. Each piece from the "Sophisticate Collection" radiated confidence and subtle sensuality, embodying a perfect balance between underlying power and passion.Tess Mann Atelier’s dedication to impeccable tailoring was evident throughout, showcasing how the collection empowers individuals to embrace their true selves with unwavering confidence. As the models graced the runway, it was clear that Tess Mann’s latest work is more than just fashion—it’s a poetic celebration of style and self-expression.About the Global Fashion Collective: Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective aims to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show’s participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has produced shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. Global Fashion Collective operates a showcase during Tokyo, New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week.

