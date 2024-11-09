PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2024 Gatchalian highlights critical role of LGU disaster preparedness in calamities; delivers aid to Bicol Senator Win Gatchalian said the disaster preparedness program of concerned local government units is critical to minimize damage from natural calamities as he turned over a total of P15.75 million in food and cash assistance to flood victims in Bicol, the region that bore the brunt of Tropical Storm Kristine. "We need to empower local government units to build their respective disaster preparedness programs so they can effectively mitigate the impact of natural calamities," Gatchalian said. The senator made the statement as he noted the extent of damage wrought by Tropical Storm Kristine in many communities in the Bicol Region, where 54 areas were flooded, adversely affecting about half a million families. In a bid to support the recovery and rehabilitation of these communities, Gatchalian provided P4.75 million worth of food donation and P11 million in cash assistance to the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte. In Albay, Gatchalian turned over P950,000 worth of food donation and P2.35 million in cash assistance to Governor Grex Lagman to be distributed to flood victims in Legazpi City and the towns of Guinobatan, Daraga, Polangui, and Oas. Gatchalian also turned over P2.85 million worth of food donation and P6.55 million in cash assistance to Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte for distribution to flood victims in the cities of Naga and Iriga and the municipalities of Nabua, Libmanan, Minalabac, Buhi, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bula, Baao, Canaman, Garchitorena, San Fernando, Ocampo, Pasacao Balatan. Pili, Bato, Lagonoy, Caramoan, and Goa. Further, Gatchalian turned over P950,000 worth of food donation and P2.1 million in cash assistance to Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla for distribution to victims of 'Kristine' in the municipalities of Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Daet, Labo, and Mercedes. To help build the resiliency capacities of LGUs in the country, Gatchalian had earlier filed Senate Bill No. 939, An Act Expanding The Application Of The Local Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Fund, amending Republic Act 10121, otherwise known as The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. Gatchalian hopes that the enactment of the proposed measure would significantly boost LGUs' capacity to implement projects that would strengthen their disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and rehabilitation capabilities. Gatchalian idiniin ang kritikal na papel ng LGU sa disaster preparedness tuwing may kalamidad; namahagi ng tulong sa Bicol Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang disaster preparedness program ng mga local government units ay kritikal upang mabawasan ang pinsala mula sa mga natural na kalamidad. Siya ay namahagi ng kabuuang P15.75 milyong halaga ng pagkain at tulong pinansyal sa mga biktima ng baha sa Bicol, ang rehiyong labis na naapektuhan ng bagyong Kristine. "Kailangan nating bigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga local government units na bumuo ng kani-kanilang disaster preparedness program para epektibo nilang maibsan ang epekto ng mga kalamidad," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng lawak ng pinsalang idinulot ng Tropical Storm Kristine sa maraming komunidad sa Bicol Region, kung saan 54 na lugar ang binaha, na nakaapekto sa halos kalahating milyong pamilya. Bilang suporta sa pagsasaayos at rehabilitasyon ng mga komunidad na ito, nagbigay si Gatchalian ng P4.75 milyong halaga ng donasyong pagkain at P11 milyon na cash assistance sa mga lalawigan ng Albay, Camarines Sur, at Camarines Norte. Sa Albay, namigay si Gatchalian ng P950,000 halaga ng donasyong pagkain at P2.35 milyon na cash assistance kay Governor Grex Lagman para ipamahagi sa mga biktima ng baha sa Legazpi City at mga bayan ng Guinobatan, Daraga, Polangui, at Oas. Nag-turn over din si Gatchalian ng P2.85 million na halaga ng food donation at P6.55 million na cash assistance kay Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte para ipamahagi sa mga biktima ng baha sa mga lungsod ng Naga at Iriga at mga munisipalidad ng Nabua, Libmanan, Minalabac, Buhi, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bula, Baao, Canaman, Garchitorena, San Fernando, Ocampo, Pasacao Balatan. Pili, Bato, Lagonoy, Caramoan, at Goa. Dagdag pa rito, namigay si Gatchalian ng P950,000 halaga ng donasyong pagkain at P2.1 milyon na cash assistance kay Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla para ipamahagi sa mga biktima ni 'Kristine' sa mga munisipalidad ng Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Daet, Labo, at Mercedes. Upang makatulong sa pagbuo ng resiliency capacities ng mga LGU sa bansa, nauna nang inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 939 o An Act Expanding The Application Of The Local Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Fund, na nag-aamyenda sa Republic Act 10121, o kilala bilang The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction at Management Act of 2010. Umaasa si Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng naturang panukala ay magpapalakas sa kakayahan ng mga LGU na magpatupad ng mga proyektong magpapalakas sa kanilang kahandaan sa kalamidad, mitigation, response, at rehabilitation capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.