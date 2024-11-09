Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE



CASE#: 24B2005583

Trooper Daniel Arrato                       

STATION:  Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / I -89 Exit 3

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Darrik A. Forsythe                                       

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On November 8, 2024, at approximately 2116 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT Route 107 near Interstate 89 Exit 3. While interacting with the occupants, Darrik A. Forsythe (45) of Royalton provided a false identification to law enforcement officers on scene. Forsythe had an active federal arrest warrant and was placed under arrest, transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a citation for False Information, and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 @ 0830 hours       

COURT: Windsor County (Woodstock) -- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032


Legal Disclaimer:

