Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & False Information to Police

CASE#: 24B2005583

Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / I -89 Exit 3

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Darrik A. Forsythe

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On November 8, 2024, at approximately 2116 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT Route 107 near Interstate 89 Exit 3. While interacting with the occupants, Darrik A. Forsythe (45) of Royalton provided a false identification to law enforcement officers on scene. Forsythe had an active federal arrest warrant and was placed under arrest, transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a citation for False Information, and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County (Woodstock) -- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Daniel Arrato Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks




