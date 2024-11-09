Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant & False Information to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005583
Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / I -89 Exit 3
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Darrik A. Forsythe
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 8, 2024, at approximately 2116 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT Route 107 near Interstate 89 Exit 3. While interacting with the occupants, Darrik A. Forsythe (45) of Royalton provided a false identification to law enforcement officers on scene. Forsythe had an active federal arrest warrant and was placed under arrest, transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a citation for False Information, and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County (Woodstock) -- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.