MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking multiple suspects in an Armed Robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at approximately 3:56am, Second District officers responded to intersection of S Street and 20th Street, Northwest for reports of a robbery. Officers discovered that multiple suspects pulled up to the victims, brandished a firearm, and threatened to shoot the victims for their personal property. The victims complied and the suspects fled with the victims’ property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158721

