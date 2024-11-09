'For Kicks' Feature Documentary Film Premieres at NewFilmmakers Los Angeles on 17 November

Living legends of martial arts cinema, Ron van Clief and Carl Scott, will be in attendance at "For Kicks" Premiere.

"For Kicks" a window into the history of black martial arts. The doc honors the legacies of icons Ron Van Clief (The Black Dragon) & Carl Scott, Eugene Thomas, who helped shape a film genre” — Director, Sean Fahey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) proudly presents its DocuSlate documentary showcase, an annual event spotlighting diverse documentary voices and compelling stories from around the world. This year’s program features a carefully curated selection of both feature and short documentaries across six programs, taking place at the stunning South Park Center in downtown Los Angeles.The festival's closing night honor features the highly anticipated Los Angeles premiere of filmmaker Sean Fahey’s award-winning feature documentary For Kicks, an intimate look at the untold history of Black martial arts cinema and the legends who pioneered it. Opening the program, Denise Pendleton, Phil Lee, and Darryl Manuel present their short documentary, What’s Black About It? Burrell: Advertising Revolution, which delves into the groundbreaking era of Black representation in 1970s and 80s advertising."One of the best movies of the year!" Film Critic, Ian Simmons at Kicking the Seat.For press inquiries, interviews, and additional information about "For Kicks," contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com.About For Kicks: Semi-retired Chicago security guard Eugene Thomas reflects on his life, philosophy, music, martial arts practice, and recalling a time when he was an international celebrity, starring in a dozen ninja movies in the 1980s. Also featuring Ron van Clief (The Black Dragon), "For Kicks" is a unique window into the history of black martial arts in movies. The documentary honors the legacies of Black martial arts icons Ron Van Clief (The Black Dragon) and Carl Scott, who, alongside Thomas, helped shape a unique genre in martial arts film history. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet these legends in person, as Ron Van Clief, and Carl Scott will be in attendance.Read the Screen Magazine article: https://screenmag.com/fahey-for-kicks/ About the Legends:Eugene ThomasKnown for his impactful roles in 80s and 90s martial arts films, Eugene Thomas became an international icon starring in popular ninja movies that brought Black representation to action cinema. With a lifelong commitment to martial arts, Thomas has transitioned his passion into jazz music, and a successful career as a Chicago-based security advisor, while continuing to inspire new generations.Ron Van CliefNicknamed “The Black Dragon,” Ron Van Clief’s career spans over 50 years, marked by groundbreaking achievements in martial arts competition and cinema. A five-time world champion and a former UFC fighter, Van Clief’s influence reaches from the film screen to martial arts schools worldwide, where he continues to share his expertise and inspire.Carl ScottA martial arts prodigy of his time, Carl Scott gained fame in the 70s and 80s as one of the first Black martial arts actors to star in films across Asia. His performances showcased not only his fighting skill but also paved the way for future Black martial artists in cinema, establishing him as a significant figure in martial arts film history.About Sean FaheySean Fahey is an award-winning independent filmmaker known for his bold storytelling and commitment to exploring underrepresented narratives. With over 20 years in the industry, Fahey’s work spans feature documentaries, shorts, and branded content, garnering accolades and festival acclaim for his insightful and resonant projects. For Kicks adds to his celebrated portfolio, cementing his reputation as a unique voice in filmmaking.The South Park Center is an ADA-compliant venue, wheelchair accessible, and committed to inclusive viewing experiences. For any accessibility needs, please email info@nfmla.org at least 72 hours prior to the event.Premiere Date, Time & Location:November 17th, 6PMThe South Park CenterEvent Entrance: 1139 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015Martial Arts Movie Legends Ron Van Clief, and Carl Scott will all be in attendance!

