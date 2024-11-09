Lanes closed at the Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection for nighttime work
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i –The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that lanes will be closed periodically at the Nāpilihau Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection for striping work.
The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and if needed, Thursday, Nov. 14. One lane of traffic will be open during the duration of the work and turn movements will not be restricted.
Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.