Governor Newsom issues executive order to support fire response and recovery efforts for Mountain Fire

VENTURA – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support ongoing response and recovery efforts for the Mountain Fire in Ventura County.



The executive order includes provisions that expedite debris removal and cleanup, authorize state agencies to expedite the procurement of resources, and allow mobilization of the California National Guard. The order also suspends various legal and procedural requirements to facilitate rapid response and recovery, including contracting and bidding laws, waiting periods for unemployment benefits, fees for replacing lost documents, and licensing requirements for health and social services facilities. It also allows waivers to support schools, health facilities, and care providers impacted by the fire and ensures sufficient staffing for emergency response.

