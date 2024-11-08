How FEMA Grant Money Should Be Spent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- If you are a disaster survivor in North Carolina who received a federal disaster assistance grant from FEMA after Tropical Storm Helene, it is important to use the money only for disaster related expenses.

To help you make sure you’re using the money you received appropriately, FEMA sends a letter to grant recipients explaining how you can use the funds. Disaster grants are not for regular living expenses.

Examples of expenses this grant covers include:

Home repairs such as structure, water, septic and sewage systems.

Monthly rent and/or deposit if you are displaced from your primary home due to the disaster.

Repair or replacement of a flooded essential vehicle.

Medical or dental care for an uninsured injury caused by the disaster.

Repair or replacement of occupational specialized tools and necessary educational materials damaged by the disaster.

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster.

Increased childcare expenses.

You should keep receipts for three years to show how you spent FEMA grants and document how your disaster funds were used.

By federal law, FEMA cannot duplicate assistance from other sources, such as insurance. FEMA may be able to help with costs that your insurance doesn’t cover. You can send FEMA a copy of the documents from your insurance company that show the damage or expenses your insurance covers.

It is also important to make sure FEMA has your most up-to-date contact information, including addresses, phone numbers and bank accounts. If FEMA does not have your correct information, you may miss letters or phone calls about your assistance application or payment status.

If you have any questions about your FEMA disaster assistance grant, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.