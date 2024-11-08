Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Nov. 20-22 in Emerald Isle

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in person Nov. 20-22 at the Islander Hotel & Resort, 102 Islander Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The commission will hold public comment sessions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to November 2024 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items for this meeting include:

Review of public comment and recommendations on the draft Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1, and a vote to select the commission’s preferred management options.

Presentations on the draft Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and draft Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3, as well as votes to approve the draft amendments for public and advisory committee review.

An update on the commission’s request to begin work on Amendment 4 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

A vote on a slate of nominees for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council obligatory seat.

A presentation on the new ESA Section 10 Incidental Take Permit.

Election of a vice chair.

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.